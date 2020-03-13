TEMPLE, Texas — Carter BloodCare is putting out a call for blood donors to step up in a time of uncertainty. A spokesperson for the organization says they are aware people are concerned for their personal safety, but stress that donation is safe. Carter BloodCare released the following statement:

"We recognize there are concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to questions about giving blood. Blood donation is safe. Donors must feel well to give blood. Carter BloodCare follows FDA-regulated protocols to assure the safety of donors, blood drive coordinators, staff - and a safe and reliable blood supply. The presence of COVID-19 in our communities does not change patients’ need for life saving transfusions. Join Carter BloodCare in giving blood to the community blood supply for hospitals and their patients. We urge all eligible blood donors to make and keep appointments. For more info visit CarterBloodCare.org ."

