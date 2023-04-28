Bloomin' Temple Festival to be without vendors, food trucks and more Friday evening due to weather

There are currently no plans to change Saturday's festivities.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple has announced that due to expected severe weather, the Bloomin' Temple Festival will be without vendors, food trucks and sponsorship booths on Friday, April 28.

According to the city, musical acts will go on as scheduled as the event organizers continue to monitor the weather.

The city will make an announcement later this afternoon at 3 p.m., stating whether or not there will be further postponements or even cancellations of Friday's events.

The festival is happening at the Santa Fe Plaza, Market Trail, Yard Food Truck Plaza and MLK Festival Grounds. Festivities are scheduled to go from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Frida, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

To view more information on the Bloomin' Temple Festival, visit here.

