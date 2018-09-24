TEMPLE, Texas — Some people would say nothing goes better with fall than pumpkin spice. It seems Blue Bell Creameries agrees.

The company announced on Twitter Monday that Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream is returning to store shelves.

We love a good Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream this time of year! The flavor returns to stores beginning today. Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce. pic.twitter.com/aYUJ4qdhvS — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 24, 2018

Blue Bell describes the sweet treat as "a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce." Mmmm! Yes, please!

Some on the KCEN Channel 6 staff said it tastes just pumpkin pie.

The company said on Twitter the fall flavor is expected to be in stores for about three months, but could sell out quickly.

