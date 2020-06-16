KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department Facebook page posted about the death of Killeen K9 Officer Todd Shoemaker's unexpected passing on May 30.

Officer Shoemaker started his career with the Killeen Police Department in January of 2006. His K9, Arco, began training together since 2013, according to the Facebook post.

“Officer Shoemaker’s untimely passing has saddened the entire KPD family. He is going to be missed by all who knew and served with him, “ Police Chief Charles Kimble said.

The Blue Family Fund, a nonprofit with the mission to provide financial assistance for dependents of fallen Law Enforcement Officers, Military and First Responders, donated $1,500 to the family of Shoemaker on Tuesday.

Donations raised by the Blue Family Fund were presented to wife, Ursula Shoemaker. As well as daughters, Nicole Shoemaker, and Jessica Shoemaker, who are also First Responders.

