Boaters determined to enjoy Belton Lake as many parks remain closed

Belton Lake was eight feet above normal levels Sunday. Boat ramps are open, but most recreation spots remain closed.

TEMPLE, Texas — Belton Lake is now eight feet over normal elevation and 10 of the lake's 16 parks are either fully or partially shut down. That didn't keep quite a few locals from getting out on Sunday afternoon however.

"I'm out here a couple times a week this time of year when the weather is nice when it's not too hot yet," Roy Evan said. "I usually fish a little bit. Yesterday didn't catch much."

Many people were launching boats at Arrowhead Point Sunday, even as the park was listed as partially closed. Unfortunately, that seemed par for the course for other closures.

Day use areas at Temple Lake Park and Westcliff Park have been closed off completely, though the boat ramps are still open at those locations as well. Sparta Valley Park is completely shut down.

Army Corps of Engineers Lake Manager Joshua Brown told 6 News last week that swimming isn't a safe option when the lake is flooded.

"What used to be a designated swim beach like at Temple Lake Park now is flooded and is no longer a designated swim beach," Brown said. "There are hazards under the water whether it be shelters, picnic tables, grills, things of that nature."

Brown said boaters need to be careful to watch for limbs and other debris in the water as well. Evan said he already had that same issue when he tried to get out on the lake last weekend.

"We saw a lot of logs and twigs and trash that came down from the river after it floods," Evan said. "Lots of stuff are in the water."

Evan said it was even more dangerous for people who did not know the lake well as they wouldn't know what would normally be underwater.

At the same time, Evan said the fish were biting.

"I've seen some people catch some fish. There was a lady on Facebook catching fifteen pound catfish left and right. I could find where she was," Evan added jokingly.