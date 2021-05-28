'Most of the deaths, serious injuries... were preventable': Boaters reminded to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend

Last year, boating accidents were at a 30-year all-time high in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

With Memorial Day being the unofficial start to boating season, authorities are reminding boaters to stay safe by practicing proper boating safety.

In total, there were 55 boating fatalities and multiple injuries on Texas waters, TPWD said. More than 70 percent of those came from open motorboats and personal watercrafts.

“We know people are excited and ready to get out on the water, enjoy time with their family and celebrate this holiday weekend,” said Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto. “We want people to do so safely. Education and awareness of safe boating is the best way to stay safe.”

While Texas Game Wardens will be out in full force monitoring the waters, authorities ask you practice the following safety tips while boating:

Wear a proper fitting life jacket. It’s the law.

Don’t drink while you boat.

Complete a boater safety course.

Check the weather forecast.

Watch children in and near the water.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Make sure your boat is prepared and has appropriate waterproof communications devices.

Adhere to your boat’s capacity.

“Most of the deaths and serious injuries that occurred in Texas waters last year were preventable by following a few simple, important steps – including using the safety ignition cut-off switch (ECOS) and wearing life jackets," according to a news release.