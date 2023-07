Police said the body was partially submerged in water and mud and has not been identified at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARLIN, Texas — A body was discovered at City Park in Marlin on Thursday, July 6, according to the Marlin Police Department.

Police said the body was discovered partially submerged in water and mud at approximately 1:59 p.m.

According to police, the body has not been identified at this time, and it is not yet clear if it is the body of a person who was reported missing on July 2.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. Updates will given as more details become available.