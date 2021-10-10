Body discovered while firefighters responded to Saturday morning fire

Fire officials say the fire happened at the 400 block of East Bell Street in Bartlett, Texas.

BARTLETT, Texas — Central Texas fire officials are investigating a fire where human remains were discovered Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Officials say the fire happened at the 400 block of East Bell Street.

When fire officials arrived to the scene, they say they saw a "small wood frame" fully engulfed in fire along with a partially collapsed roof.

According to the news release, neighbors thought the home's resident may have been home at the time of the fire.

When firefighters were able to enter the residence, human remains were found in the kitchen area, per the news release.

Officials have not released the name of person.

The Bell County Fire Marshal will be conducting the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire and Bell County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting with conducting the investigation into the cause of death.