TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Spokesman Cody Weems confirmed to 6 News that a body found in Killeen Thursday night is possibly linked to a Temple Police Department case.

"TPD received information that led the department to believe it may be someone related to a Temple case," Weems said in an email. "The identity of the individual has not been confirmed."

The body was found in the 1900 block of N. 4th St. in Killeen.

Weems could not confirm what type of case the body is related to until the identity is confirmed. An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Barfield.

Information is limited at this time. This article will be updated when more details become available.

