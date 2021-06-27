Waco police: Man's body found in vehicle on fire

Investigators said the vehicle struck a tree on Garden Drive before bursting into flames. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a fiery crash early June 27.

Officers received a call from the Waco Fire Department about a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Garden Drive around 6:15 a.m. By the time officers arrived on scene, the fire department had found a man inside the vehicle, police said.

Police believe the man found in the vehicle was the driver. Investigators said the vehicle struck a tree on Garden Drive before bursting into flames but the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The man has not been identified by police.