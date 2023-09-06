Police investigating after U-Haul truck with woman's body inside towed to west Houston storage facility

Houston police believe the victim had been inside the truck for days based on the strong odor.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating how a woman found stuffed inside a U-Haul truck died. Her body was found at a west Houston storage facility, police said Friday.

Employees of the U-Haul facility along the Katy Freeway east of the Sam Houston Parkway said they called 911 after they smelled a foul odor and saw what they believed to be a body inside one of their U-Haul trucks.

Investigators said when police arrived at the storage facility, they couldn't see anything due to the amount of furniture inside the truck, but they smelled what they believed to be a decomposing body and it appeared the body was wrapped tight in a sheet and plastic.

HPD Sgt. William Dunn said the U-Haul truck was towed to the storage facility and by the smell, the body had been inside the truck for days.

Dunn did not say when the truck was towed to the facility but said an investigation is underway to find out when the U-Haul was last used. Dunn said they are aware of who rented the truck last.

An autopsy is being done to determine how the unidentified woman died.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).