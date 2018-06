Police were investigating a questionable death Tuesday morning after a body was found on the trail at Lovers Leap.

Police said the person fell off the cliff but they did not know if it was an accident or a suicide. They were called to the area around 7 a.m. Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the question of whether the man fell off the cliff accidentally or on purpose was under investigation.

Sgt. Swanton said the man's name would be released after family is notified.

