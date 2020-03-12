Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating after man's body found on recycling center conveyor belt

The center is located in the 3600 block of FM 1327 in Creedmoor.

CREEDMOOR, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found on a recycling center conveyor belt Thursday.

The center is located in the 3600 block of FM 1327 in Creedmoor, about 20 minutes southeast of Downtown Austin. Texas Disposal Systems is located within that area.

At about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, someone called 911 after employees sorting through recycling discovered the body on a conveyor belt.

At this point, TCSO spokesperson Kristen Dark said the case is being investigated as a suspicious death. If the medical examiner determines the man died because of foul play, the case will turn into a homicide investigation.

Travis Co Sheriffs Office report a body was found on the recycling conveyor belt at Texas Disposal Systems. #kvue #tcso #scottguest67 pic.twitter.com/Arkp4vh5ou — Scott Guest (@ScottGuest67) December 3, 2020

"Most likely, this body got here off a truck. The next step is to find out which it was," TCSO spokesperson Kristen Dark said.

Detectives are sorting through surveillance video to find out which trucks were delivering their loads and at what time to determine which truck might've been involved and which route it was on.

If you have any information, call the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Body discovered on recycle center conveyer belt. 3600-block of FM 1327. Media briefing at 12:45pm in parking lot of ESD 11 Station 1102 (4010 FM 1327, Creedmoor). — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) December 3, 2020