BELTON, Texas — Crews have found the body of a Bell County jailer who went missing while kayaking on Lake Belton Tuesday afternoon, Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesperson T.J. Cruz said.

Eddie Crain, a Belton man who worked in Bell County for nine years, was found around 3:50 p.m., Cruz said.

Game Wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Bell County Sheriff's Office were all searching on the Fort Hood side of the lake for the 60-year-old.

The search started after someone called in a welfare check, Cruz said.

