BELTON, Texas — Crews have found the body of a Bell County jailer who went missing while kayaking on Lake Belton Tuesday afternoon, Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesperson T.J. Cruz said.

Eddie Crain, who worked with Bell County for nine years, was found around 3:50 p.m., Cruz said.

Game Wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Bell County Sheriff's Office were all searching on the Fort Hood side of the lake for the 60-year-old.

The search started after someone called in a welfare check, Cruz said.

