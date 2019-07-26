WACO, Texas — The body of missing Waco woman Lelia "O'Day" Norfus was found Thursday evening, according to police.

The 75-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, was reported missing after she walked out Tuesday night. A Silver Alert was issued for her Wednesday.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. Thursday after someone found a body in a ditch close to an abandoned railroad track at 20th St. and Mary Ave.

Police found a black woman whose clothes and physical description matched Norfus' description, police said.

Waco police confirm Friday morning, the body was Norfus.

Her family gathered near where she was found Thursday to mourn.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Waco man killed in head-on crash involving church van identified

'Community-wide outbreak' of whooping cough confirmed in Waco-McLennan County, health district says

Mother accused of tricking medical staff into performing unnecessary procedures on baby arrested, police say