WHITNEY, Texas — The body of a Valley Mills man who drowned in Lake Whitney was recovered Tuesday morning.

Texas Game Warden Brian Srba said the search for 64-year-old Richard Melton began around 5 p.m. Sunday after police were told he never resurfaced after jumping from a boat.

Reports said the family launched a pontoon boat from Lofers Bend West. Melton jumped into the water without a life jacket to cool off, but the boat drifted away from him.

His body was recovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday after search efforts from the Hill County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks, state park personnel and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: