Body pulled from truck that was found submerged in Brazos River

The body has not been identified at this time.

WACO, Texas — A man's body was pulled from a truck found submerged in the Brazos River the morning of Sunday, June 27, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police responded to a call about the truck in the river shortly before 10:45 a.m. The truck was found submerged in the river near the intersection of University Parks Drive and Colcord Avenue, police said.

The Waco Fire Department Dive team was called to assist. After entering the water, the team found the man's body in the truck. The vehicle was pulled from the river with the help of Tow King of Waco and the body was removed by Waco Mortuary, police said.

At this time, officials said they don't know how long the truck was in the river or from where the truck entered the river.