Bodycam video released of Dallas police fatally shooting 61-year-old near Fair Park

DALLAS — Four days after a man was shot and killed by Dallas officers, Dallas police released body camera video of the incident near Fair Park.

The video showed two angles from each of the officers involved.

Dallas police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, in the Fair Park area. According to police, there was some sort of argument going on at the scene.

“It’s shocking, really shocking,” said Bobbie, a family friend. She stood there in shock, as she was thinking about her own grandson who was killed a while ago.

Neighbors described Donathy Wayne Doddy as a family man.

"He was devoted to the family there," said Bobbie.

On Sunday night, the 61-year-old was gunned down by Dallas police officers.

“Witnesses said the suspect got into an argument with people at the scene,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. Garcia said 911 callers stated Doddy had a gun and another person had a knife.

In the body camera video, you can hear the officer say, “hey Doddy, where is Doddy.”

Most of the video was blurred out by the department to protect the identity of others there.

In the video, Doddy is wearing a yellow and black sweatshirt.

“Officers saw the gun in Doddy’s sweatshirt pocket and took cover,” said Garcia during the news conference.

In the video, you can see the officers approach Doddy.

“Hey, you all move out of there,” is what’s heard in the video.

Then seconds later, you can hear the officer say, "Hey, get your hand off that gun. Doddy, hand off that gun. (Gun fire….)."

Garcia said Doddy fired at the officers and that the two officers fired back, killing him. A total of 15 shots were fired.

One of the officers has been on the job for seven years and the other for nine months.

In the video, you can see the officer do chest compressions.

Another man was shot in the leg, and police said he’s doing okay.

Garcia said they released the video for transparency, which has left the community and family heartbroken.

Doddy's family members live in Pittsburgh, Texas. They told WFAA that Doddy would do anything for anyone and that he was funny and cheerful. They’re devastated by his loss.

“It seems like there is no justice we can declare, it’s hard,” said Bobbie, who is still trying to come to grips with what happened.