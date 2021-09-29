Boil notice issued for areas in Belton

Residents should boil their water if they are experiencing reduced pressure or no water at all, say officials.

BELTON, Texas — A boil notice was issued by 439 Water Supply Corporation Wednesday afternoon for some Belton residents due to low water pressure.

Officials say customers should boil their water prior to drinking, cooking, or making ice if they are located:

Broken Bow Road

Comanche Drive

West Drive

Lakewood Lane

Smoke Signal Road

Residents should boil their water if they are experiencing reduced pressure or no water at all, says 439 Water Supply Corporation.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.