Boil notice issued for areas in Belton

BELTON, Texas — A boil notice was issued by 439 Water Supply Corporation Wednesday afternoon for some Belton residents due to low water pressure.
Officials say customers should boil their water prior to drinking, cooking, or making ice if they are located:
- Broken Bow Road
- Comanche Drive
- West Drive
- Lakewood Lane
- Smoke Signal Road
Residents should boil their water if they are experiencing reduced pressure or no water at all, says 439 Water Supply Corporation.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, City staff will notify residents in the affected area that the water is safe for consumption.