Boil notice issued for areas outside of Temple, Troy

Water system officials will notify customers when the boil water notice is over, the post said.

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a boil water notice for areas outside of Temple and Troy on Monday.

Officials say the notice affects customers between FM 935 to Berger Road.

Customers in the affected area are asked to boil and cool water for drinking, cooking and making ice to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, the post said.

Officials say water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

