Boil notice issued for areas in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen issued a boil water notice due to a broken angle stop Wednesday morning, according to city officials.
The following areas are under a boil order notice:
- 3200-3322 East Rancier Avenue
- 501-800 North 46th Street
- 501-814 Lisa Lane
- 501-808 Colonial Lane
- 3400-3414 Victoria Circle
- 3401-3409 Atkinson Circle
- 501-506 Esther Circle
- 501-506 Elam Circle
Crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, water service is restored and water quality samples are taken, the city said.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen's website, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.