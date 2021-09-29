Boil notice issued for areas in Killeen

Water system officials will notify customers when then boil water notice is rescinded, say officials.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen issued a boil water notice due to a broken angle stop Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

The following areas are under a boil order notice:

3200-3322 East Rancier Avenue

501-800 North 46th Street

501-814 Lisa Lane

501-808 Colonial Lane

3400-3414 Victoria Circle

3401-3409 Atkinson Circle

501-506 Esther Circle

501-506 Elam Circle

Crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, water service is restored and water quality samples are taken, the city said.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.