KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Friday that affects several Killeen Independent School District Schools.

The district said the notice that was issued by the city of Killeen affects the following campuses:

Clear Creek Elementary

Pershing Park Elementary

Live Oak Ridge Middle

Maxdale Elementary

Sugar Loaf Elementary

Palo Alto Middle

Iduma Elementary

Willow Springs Elementary

Fowler Elementary

Haynes Elementary

Roy J. Smith Middle

Shoemaker High School

KISD said it will make sure students have water and food. Sack lunches will be provided at all elementary schools, and school ovens will be used to cook the meals at the middle and high schools, the district said.

It is unclear how long the notice will be in effect.