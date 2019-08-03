KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Friday that affects several Killeen Independent School District Schools.
The district said the notice that was issued by the city of Killeen affects the following campuses:
Clear Creek Elementary
Pershing Park Elementary
Live Oak Ridge Middle
Maxdale Elementary
Sugar Loaf Elementary
Palo Alto Middle
Iduma Elementary
Willow Springs Elementary
Fowler Elementary
Haynes Elementary
Roy J. Smith Middle
Shoemaker High School
KISD said it will make sure students have water and food. Sack lunches will be provided at all elementary schools, and school ovens will be used to cook the meals at the middle and high schools, the district said.
It is unclear how long the notice will be in effect.