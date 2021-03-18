Boil water notice canceled for certain areas of Rogers, Buckholts

This notice only affected customers north of Little River in the Rogers and Buckholts areas up to Falls RD, just outside the Wilson area. It is now canceled.

ROGERS, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for certain customers of the Bell-Milam-Falls WSC, PWS ID 0140007 water system on Tuesday, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Due to a scheduled water line repair, water from the system had to be boiled before it was consumed. The boil water notice is now canceled.

This notice only affected customers north of Little River, including Rogers and Buckholts areas up to Falls Rd. just outside of the Wilson area.

The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results. TCEQ confirmed that the water no longer requires boiling as of Friday.