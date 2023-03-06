Boil water notice issued for Davilla, Sharp and Friendship residents

According to the notice, this is due to a leak on a main water line.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a boil water notice for customers in Davilla, Sharp and Friendship on Monday, March 6.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the Bell-Milam-Falls WSC will send a notification to all of those in the affected areas.

To view the entire notice, visit here.