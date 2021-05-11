Killeen boil water notice effective Dec. 15 as crews install valves and lower water mainline

The boil water notice is for residents located from 3620 to 3806 E. Central Texas Expressway.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will have properties located from 3620 to 3806 E. Central Texas Expressway on boil water notice, a news release said Tuesday.

Starting 8 a.m. at Dec. 15, properties located in the area will be under notice, while crews install a valve and lower the water main, according to Killeen Public Works.

"Crews will be installing a valve and lowering the water main. Crews will need to isolate the main to complete the project. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored," Killeen Public Works stated.

For now, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, the city states, you may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.