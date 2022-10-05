Parts of Killeen under boil water advisory

Water quality samples will be collected with results ready in 24 to 48 hours.

KILLEEN, Texas — The above video is a previous segment on boil water notices in Central Texas.

The City of Killeen report an emergency situation due to an interruption of water services.

The following streets are affected:

111 S. 28th St.

1001 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard

To install a new water service tap, water crews will have to first isolate the water main, according to the city. Until the installation is finished and water services are resumed, water crews will stay on the scene.

The next morning, the City says, water quality samples will be collected, and the results will be ready in 24 to 48 hours.

