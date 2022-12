Residents in the area can now safely consume water without boiling it first.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The City of Killeen has lifted the boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane that was issued on Monday, Dec. 19.

According to the report, crews were able to fix the waterline that was damaged by a private boring contractor.

Samples of the water were taken to test the quality of it and no contamination was found.

Residents in the area can now consume water without boiling it first.

