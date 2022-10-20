Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

The notice is in response to repairs on a ruptured water main.

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below.

The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water main temporarily shutting off the flow of water in the area.

Water is recommended that all water be boiled before drinking, cooking or making ice. Water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.

The city will announce the end of the boil notice on their website, www.beltontexas.gov. Alerts will also be sent out to those who have signed up for CodeRed notifications.