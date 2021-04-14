Boil water notice issued for City of Marlin after routine maintenance Wednesday

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marlin public water system to send out a boil water notice to all of its customers.

MARLIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marlin public water system to send out a boil water notice to all of its customers. This comes after routine maintenance cleaning on Wednesday.

During a boil water notice, customers should boil all water before washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions, according to the city.

To get rid of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before it is used. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the city.

Bottled water or water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption is another safe option.