Boil water notice issued for several Killeen residents

A boil water notice was issued for several homes in Killeen on Monday due to a broken water line.

Water crews say the notice was officially issued at 1 p.m. for homes located at 124 to 364 Briarcroft Lane, 120 Mighty Oak Lane and 131 Lonely Oak Lane.

Residents who live at these addresses should boil water before they consume it until the notice is lifted. Specific instructions are below.

Water crews plan to remain on site of the broken water line until it is fixed and all water services are restored, according to a news release. Then, they plan to take water quality samples in the morning with results being available within one-to-two days, the release continues.

Officials plan to keep the public updated on when the boil water notice expires.

How to properly boil your water:

During a boil water notice, folks should boil their water for drinking, cooking and making ice to kill all the harmful bacteria that could be present.

In order to do so, water should be brought to a "vigorous" rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling water, you can also buy bottled water from a store to use in the meantime.