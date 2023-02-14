Boil water notice issued for Valley Mills

According to the notice, a contractor caused a main water line to break.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice for residents of Valley Mills on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

This notice was issued after a contractor damaged and broke a main water line in the public water system.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the public water system in Valley Mills will send a notification to all of those in the affected area.

