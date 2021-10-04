Boil water notice issued for parts of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Monday night for a handful of properties in Killeen.
The notice was effective Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. after a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break, the City of Killeen said. Water crews will need to isolate the line for repairs and will remain on site until repairs are complete and water services restored.
Water quality samples will be taken Tuesday, Oct. 5, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
The notice is in effect for these properties:
- 123-479 Yates Road
- 168-580 Laura Drive
- 103-481 Burk Drive
- 293-711 Reese Creek Road
The city said residents at these addresses should boil water prior to consumption until water samples confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the city's website, by news release and the boil water notice hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.