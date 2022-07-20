Boil Water Notice issued for these Killeen properties

The notice was issued because crews will be replacing a water valve.

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Wednesday for Killeen properties located at 3504 E. and 3602 E. Central Texas Expressway.

Residents at these addresses should boil all water before consumption until water sampling results taken by officials confirm that no contamination occurred.

In order to effectively boil your water to destroy harmful bacteria and other microbes, you must bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

You can also purchase bottled water until the notice is lifted.

Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov , by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.