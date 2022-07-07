Boil water notice issued for some Killeen homes

The reason for the notice is that water crews have to replace a valve and in order to do so, they have to isolate the water main.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published for another story regarding Killeen news.

A boil water notice was issued Thursday for some Killeen addresses on Cunningham Road and East Central Texas Expressway.

The areas affected are homes located from 2709 to 2710 Cunningham Road, as well as the following addresses on East Central Texas Expressway: 3100, 3110, 3124, 3126, 321, 3310, 3400, 3504, 3602, 3620, 3700 and 3806.

The reason for the notice is that water crews have to replace a valve and in order to do so, they have to isolate the water main.

Crews will remain on the site until they are done with repairs and water services are restored. However, water quality samples need to be taken the next morning in order to be tested to see if they are safe to drink. According to officials, this should be within 24 to 48 hours after they take the sample.

Residents at the addresses listed above should boil all water before consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.

If you have any other questions, you can call the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.