Boil water notice issued for parts of Killeen starts March 16

Notice issued due to rerouting waterline in the area

A boil water notice has been issued for Wednesday, March 16 at 8 a.m. for properties located on 5802 - 5838 Greenforest Circle.

Contractors will be rerouting the waterline and will have to isolate the water main, according to the City of Killeen.

A boil water notice is usually issued to help ensure residents boil their water, whether for drinking, cooking or making ice, prior to using it in order to help kill harmful bacteria and other microbes, according to officials.

Water crews will remain on site until all work is complete and water services are restored. When the boil water notice expires, water officials will let the public know.