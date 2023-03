As of Mar. 8, 2023, the water in these areas reportedly no longer needs to be boiled.

DAVILLA, Texas — A boil water notice issued for residents in the areas of Davilla, Sharp and Friendship has been lifted, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The TCEQ had issued the order on Mar. 6, 2023 after a leak on the main water line.

As of Mar. 8, 2023, that order has reportedly been rescinded.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Robert Jekel at 25-697-4016.

TCEQ can be contacted at 512-239-4691.