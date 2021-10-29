Boil water notice lifted for all of Killeen

The City of Killeen said it received permission to lift the boil water notice from the TCEQ.

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice for the City of Killeen was lifted for the entire city, a news release said Friday.

The release said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) gave the city permission to lift the notice after lab samples returned from a 24-hour testing process.

The BWN was lifted for the eastern portion of the city Thursday, which included approximately 35,000 customers.

Killeen first issued the BWN for the entire city on Oct. 19, after water samples taken from six sites showed chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines.

“The health and safety of our citizens has always been a top priority,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “We understand this has been an inconvenience for many, but our crews have done everything in their power to work with TCEQ and WCID and come to a resolution. We have plans in place to prevent a similar situation in the future and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Killeen Public Works said going forward the TCEQ will provide extensive training for the Water Control and Improvement District regarding chloramine treatment, nitrification and nitrification action plans; as well as installation of chlorine booster stations throughout the distribution system, heightened standards, alerts and scheduled chlorine conversions.

The WCID will continue to perform its chlorine conversion across all areas it serves, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21.

WCID said during this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary chlorine disinfectant conversion.