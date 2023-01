A boil water notice in Killeen has been lifted for all City of Killeen water customers in the MIddle-pressure Plane.

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice in Killeen has been lifted for all City of Killeen water customers in the Middle Pressure Plane.

Water crews originally isolated water lines for repairs due to a private contractor striking a major transmission, according to the city.

Water crews remained on sight until all repairs were complete and water services are restored, according to the city.