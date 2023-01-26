Bond set at $300K for father accused of shooting son in Lorena

Mooneyham is being held on a $300,000 bond, according to McLennan County records.

LORENA, Texas — An 85-year-old father was arrested Tuesday for reportedly shooting his son at home in Lorena, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the McLennan County Jail.

On Jan. 24 around 1 p.m., McLennan County deputies say J.D. Mooneyham arrived at his son's home at 513 Casa del Rancho Rd.

According to the affidavit, Mooneyham was seen on his son's ring camera approaching the home carrying a gun. He was ringing the doorbell positioning himself to the right of the door while waiting for it to open, the affidavit says.

Mooneyham tried to force himself into the home but was not successful and returned to his truck in the driveway, according to the affidavit.

Mooneyham's son finally opened the door and is heard saying on the ring camera, "What are you doing with a gun?" to which Mooneyham responded by firing one shot at the front door, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, after the shooting, Mooneyham was seen on camera sitting in his truck for a short time before leaving the home.

Police spotted Mooneyham near Moody where he was arrested, according to the affidavit. Police later met with Mooneyham's son who identified his father as the shooter after he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, police say.

Mooneyham remains in the McLennan County Jail on a $300,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

A motive is not clear at this time.