'There is no other cure' | Bone marrow hero needed for 9-year-old Killeen boy battling cancer

MJ Dixon was put on experimental treatments to battle cancer, but the only hope for a cure comes from a bone marrow donor.

KILLEEN, Texas — When you walk into the home of Chaundra Dixon the first thing you might notice is how cool it is, a temperature required, she told 6 News, to keep things sanitary. The living room wall has butterflies on it and there's a sign that says "Pray" along the back above the couch.

"I think I pretty much went into a daze, like, I just recall 'cancer and leukemia,' Dixon said when asked to take me to the moment that she learned her son, Michael, was diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Dixon struggles with the notion that her healthy, active and loving son, "MJ," was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in February.

"It's always hard because you have these innocent and beautiful kids, man, that didn't ask for this," said Chad Davis, owner of Ashley Home Furniture in Killeen and whose own daughter, Lizzie Tennyson, died from the same illness MJ has.

"The world, our world, will never be the same. She was a bright part of our family. She never stopped, she always fought," Davis said of Lizzie.

This Wednesday, Aug. 18, Davis and Ashley Home Furniture in Killeen will be hosting a "Be the Match" drive for the Dixon family from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store is located at 1101 South W.S. Young Drive.

MJ was just released from the hospital last week after undergoing experimental drug testing to fight back against the cancer, and while the tests have shown he is now in remission, the only hope for a cure is a bone marrow transplant.

According to Be the Match, a Black person has a 23% chance of being matched. That's much lower than Whites at 77% and Native Americans at 57%.

Dixon is desperate and can't help but look over at her little 9-year-old son, asleep on the couch, and know how badly his body is worn down.