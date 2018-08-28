Here's Director Shawn Hobbs with the latest movies on disc and digital from the Director's Chair.
New Movies on Disc and Digital:
- Book Club - Paramount, Rated PG-13
- Tag - Warner Bros, Rated R
- Upgrade - Universal, Rated R
- American Animals - Lionsgate, Rated R
- RBG - Magnolia, Rated PG
- Mary Shelly - Shout! Factory, Rated PG-13
- Paterno - HBO, TV-MA
- Woman Walks Ahead - Lionsgate, Rated R
- A Kid Like Jake - Shout! Factory, Rated R
- The Little Vampire - Universal, Not Rated
New Exclusives on Demand:
- Support the Girls - Magnolia, Rated R
- Blue Iguana - Screen Media, Not Rated
- Arizona - RLJE, Not Rated
- Summer of '84 - Flimbuff, Not Rated
- What Keeps You A Live - IFC, Rated R
- The Padre - Sony, Rated R
