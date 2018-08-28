Here's Director Shawn Hobbs with the latest movies on disc and digital from the Director's Chair.

New Movies on Disc and Digital:

Book Club - Paramount, Rated PG-13

Tag - Warner Bros, Rated R

Upgrade - Universal, Rated R

American Animals - Lionsgate, Rated R

RBG - Magnolia, Rated PG

Mary Shelly - Shout! Factory, Rated PG-13

Paterno - HBO, TV-MA

Woman Walks Ahead - Lionsgate, Rated R

A Kid Like Jake - Shout! Factory, Rated R

The Little Vampire - Universal, Not Rated

New Exclusives on Demand:

Support the Girls - Magnolia, Rated R

Blue Iguana - Screen Media, Not Rated

Arizona - RLJE, Not Rated

Summer of '84 - Flimbuff, Not Rated

What Keeps You A Live - IFC, Rated R

The Padre - Sony, Rated R

© 2018 KCEN