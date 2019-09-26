WACO, Texas — A boom truck caught fire at the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Southwest Sports Medicine and Orthopedics construction site Thursday morning, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The truck caught fire after its crane tangled in live power lines, fire officials said.

Crews had to wait for the lines to be shut off, but the fire was extinguished by 11 a.m.

The Oncor Outage Map showed nearly 400 customers in the area were without power shortly after the line went down. Those customers were expected to be without power until around 1 p.m.

Hospital staff said the hospital had ongoing generator usage, and the outage did not affect their service to patients at the main building.

According to a press release sent in November, the sports and orthopedic center is planned to be a 106,000-square-foot, four-story facility. The center was scheduled to open this year.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.