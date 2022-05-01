Boots and Bandanas 2022 back in Belton

After a two year hiatus, the community was excited to have it back.

BELTON, Texas — Saturday was a special day in Belton because for the first time in a couple years, Boots and Bandanas was back on. After COVID-19 canceled the last two years, family and friends finally were able to gather today in the name of philanthropy.

The event raised money for the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Medical Center, and the group, Visionaries, that puts the event on has raised over 1.5 million dollars for the medical center since 2008.

Boots and Bandanas 2022 Chair Kristi Phillips acknowledges the luxury in having a noteworthy children's hospital in the area.

"I think our area is so lucky to have a premier Children's Hospital in our town," Phillips said. "And so all of the proceeds from tonight go to the area of greatest need at McLane Children's Hospital."

The community wasted no time filling up the spot. The event took place at Schoepf's BBQ and was sold out.

Interim President for the Baylor Schott and White Central Texas Foundation Lori Luppino said the two year wait might have something to do with that.

"We were scheduled to do it in 2021 and because of COVID those plans were put on hold," Luppinto told me. "But I guess good things are worth waiting for because tonight is sold out."

The event is usually a huge success and today was no different .Live music from Tracy Byrd and Rick Trevino had people dancing around. There was free food and plenty of good vibes to go around.