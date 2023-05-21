Bosque County 911 dispatch back up and running after lightning strike caused damages

Lightning struck the sheriff's office late Friday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office says that the local 911 dispatch system is functioning normally again after the building was struck my lightning on Friday, May 19.

Reports say no one was injured during the lightning strike and the incident affected the electrical systems only.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to provide the following update:

"As of late yesterday, Bosque County Dispatch is functioning again. Technicians were successful in restoring telephone and internet services. The local 911 system is back in operation and our communications division is operational. We have additional repairs to make moving forward, but none that will hinder our ability to serve our community. "

This incident comes after Matthew Boggs was killed and his son, Grayson was severely injured during another lightning strike hitting them directly in Bosque County.

To view our previous article on this incident, visit here.