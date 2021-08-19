Bosque County deputies arrest 2 people after child, 3 dogs reportedly found in unsafe conditions

The two people were charged with abandon/endanger of a child and cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A child and three dogs were removed from a home and two people were arrested after the Bosque County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a dog appearing to be malnourished.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in Walnut Springs regarding the call on Aug. 13 and found a dog in poor condition, prompting Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels to be called and remove the dog. It was taken to the BARK facility, according to the sheriff's office.

While investigating, deputies found a child in the home, which deputies determined was unsafe for them. Deputies then contacted child protective services and reported the incident, leading to a CPS investigation on the child's health and wellbeing.

As a result of the investigation, CPS removed the child. Once that investigation was finished, deputies obtained warrants for the adults at the residence.

During the investigation of the home, officials found two additional dogs which were also removed from the property.