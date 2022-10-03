Body believed to be of missing man found in Lake Whitney, deputies say

Local fishermen were around Little Rocky Creek when they came across the body of a white man; the same area a man was reported missing in January, deputies say.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published on Jan. 30.

The body believed to be of a missing man was recovered from Lake Whitney on Thursday, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

On Facebook, the sheriff's department said local fishermen were in the area of Little Rocky Creek when they came across the body of a white man. The department said this is the same area where a man named John Mauhar was reported missing on Jan. 30. However, they could not confirm if the body belongs to Mauhar.

Deputies sent the body to a medical examiner to see if they can positively identify him.

Mauhar's friends became concerned after they could not contact him on his phone and contacted authorities. Responding officers didn't find him in his room, but cell phone and personal belongings instead, as well as his car, an earlier news release said.

Mauhar suffers from medical conditions and can become disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications, authorities said.

Mauhar's family was contacted and made aware of the situation.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.