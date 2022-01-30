Bosque County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Waco man

Officers say John Walter Mauhar, 50, checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on Jan. 28 and was last heard from via text message Friday night.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Waco man who went missing Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Officers say John Walter Mauhar, 50, checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on Jan. 28.

Mauhar is about six feet tall, approximately 220lbs, brown eyes, brown hair and balding with a beard.

Investigating officers said Mauhar's friends became concerned after they could not contact him via phone.

Officers found Mauhar's room to be unoccupied, but his car, cell phone and personal belongings were all found at the room, according to the post.

Per the post, Mauhar suffers from medical conditions and can become disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications.