Bosqueville 4th graders raise money for Tiger Conservation Campaign

The two girls will be at the Cameron Park Zoo's Party for the Planet event to help raise money for the cause they have grown passionate about.

WACO, Texas — Two elementary students from Bosqueville ISD are raising funds to help tigers by selling tiger-themed items.

Friends Mahalie and Ava will be hosting "Tiger Talks" and selling their products this weekend at the Cameron Park Zoo's annual Party for the Planet event, according to a release from the zoo.

Funds raised by the two girl will be matched by the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and will be donated to the Tiger Conservation Campaign, sponsored by AZA Tiger SSP.

The two girls' quest began on the school playground when Mahalie read "Meet the Tiger," and learned that one of her friends, Ava, shared the same passion for tigers. Together, the two asked if they could raiser money to help tigers and educate people in an effort to save tigers and their habitats.