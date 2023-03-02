Bosqueville ISD School Board approves $18.8 million bond proposition

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Bosqueville Independent School District School Board approved a $18.8 million bond proposition. It will be up for voter approval in the May 6 election.
Proposition A, as it's called, will include safety and security upgrades, additions to accommodate the District's growth and renovations and upgrades to the existing facilities, according to the school district.
The district's financial advisor said it would be financed by a school tax rate increase of $0.2811 cents per $100 of property valuation.
The specifics of the bond proposition include the following:
- Enhance site safety and security by adding enclosed hallways and perimeter fencing
- Add new classrooms to accommodate growth
- Add new cafeteria with stage and kitchen
- Renovate existing cafeteria to classroom space
- Renovate existing classrooms as identified
- Renovate existing Band Hall
- Demolition of existing building(s), as needed
Bosqueville residents can vote on the proposition beginning with early voting from April 24 to May 2. Election day is May 6.
For more information about the bond, the district said to email Superintendent James Skeeler at james.skeeler@bosquevilleisd.org or follow this link.