Bosqueville ISD School Board approves $18.8 million bond proposition

The bond would be financed by a tax rate increase for the district.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Bosqueville Independent School District School Board approved a $18.8 million bond proposition. It will be up for voter approval in the May 6 election.

Proposition A, as it's called, will include safety and security upgrades, additions to accommodate the District's growth and renovations and upgrades to the existing facilities, according to the school district.

The district's financial advisor said it would be financed by a school tax rate increase of $0.2811 cents per $100 of property valuation.

The specifics of the bond proposition include the following:

Enhance site safety and security by adding enclosed hallways and perimeter fencing

Add new classrooms to accommodate growth

Add new cafeteria with stage and kitchen

Renovate existing cafeteria to classroom space

Renovate existing classrooms as identified

Renovate existing Band Hall

Demolition of existing building(s), as needed

Bosqueville residents can vote on the proposition beginning with early voting from April 24 to May 2. Election day is May 6.